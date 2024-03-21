LABUAN, March 21 — The new mini power station at the Pulau Enoe Main Distribution Substation (PPU) site near here has been operating since March 18 and is capable of generating up to 10 megawatts (MW) of electricity at any one time.

Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) general manager (Distribution) Addie Ahmad said that with the additional capacity of 10MW, the Patau-Patau power station could generate a total of 113MG of electricity in Labuan.

He said that as Labuan’s average electricity usage was 60-69MW, the extra power supply generated would be ‘exported’ to Sabah.

Advertisement

“The hot weather that has hit the states of Sabah and Labuan lately has increased the electricity demand.

“The SESB is aware of this situation and has already taken initial steps to meet the high demand for electricity by implementing several projects to increase the existing electricity generation capacity,” he told reporters after visiting the Pulau Enoe PPU today. — Bernama

Advertisement