PUTRAJAYA, March 21 — Malaysia is further deepening its collaboration with Thailand in the areas of trade, investment and tourism, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

In his welcoming remarks at the Madani breaking of fast programme with ambassadors, foreign representatives, and international organisations at Seri Perdana Complex here today, Anwar said he is looking forward to working together with his counterpart, Thailand’s Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, in other areas.

“We are working with Srettha to have further collaborations. The Foreign Ministry will also be assisting (the country) to ensure collaborations between Asean and bilateral relations with our neighbours will further strengthen,” he emphasised.

Thailand was Malaysia’s seventh-largest trading partner globally in 2023, with total trade of RM113.16 billion (US$24.83 billion).

Anwar also said that besides Thailand, Malaysia is working with Singapore in completing the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ), with a joint agreement between both countries expected to be inked by year-end.

“This (JS-SEZ) would benefit south Malaysia and Singapore as well,” said Anwar, who is also Finance Minister.

On March 14, the Ministry of Economy announced Malaysia and Singapore are expected to ink the joint agreement during the 11th Malaysia-Singapore Leaders’ Retreat later this year.

Elaborating on Malaysia’s collaborations within Asean, Anwar said Malaysia would expand and deepen collaborations in several areas such as energy transition, digital transformation, public health, and education.

“We are fortunate to pursue this policy and at the same time, we are traveling abroad (within) Asean and I have covered all of these countries,” he said.

In 2023, Malaysia’s major trading partners were Asean, China, the United States, the European Union and Japan, which accounted for a 67.7 per cent share of Malaysia’s total trade.

Earlier, Anwar spent time breaking fast with 300 guests from Maahad Tahfiz Sulaimaniyah, Kajang, ambassadors, foreign representatives and international organisations. — Bernama