PUTRAJAYA, March 20 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim broke fast with media practitioners at the Madani Buka Puasa event at Seri Perdana Complex here this evening.

He arrived at the event at 6.57pm, and was greeted by his wife, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail and Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil and spent some time greeting invited guests, which included 200 members from the print, electronic and online media from over 70 local media agencies, including Sabah and Sarawak, local and international media clubs, along with media veterans.

Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) chairman Datuk Seri Wong Chun Wai, chief executive officer Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin and Editor-in-Chief Arul Rajoo Durar Raj were also present at the event, along with Media Prima Bhd Group chairman Datuk Seri Syed Hussian Aljunid and NSTP Group Managing Editor Datuk Ahmad Zaini Kamaruzzaman.

Anwar also presented Tabung Kasih@Hawana and Perbadanan Nasional Bhd (Pernas) donations to 20 current and former media practitioners who are suffering from health issues.

Tabung Kasih@Hawana was set up in conjunction with National Journalists Day (Hawana) 2023, aimed at helping current and former media practitioners in need. An initiative of the Communications Ministry, it is implemented by Bernama as a continuous effort to assist members of the media community who face hardships in life.

The Prime Minister also conducted Maghrib prayers, led by Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) officer Abdul Karim Zakaria as imam.

The Prime Minister’s Department also issued a statement explaining that the breaking fast event was an annual affair aimed at fostering closer ties with media practitioners and as a token of appreciation for their hard work at delivering news to the public. — Bernama