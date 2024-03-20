IPOH, March 20 — The decision on the new water tariff adjustment for domestic consumers in Perak will be decided by next week at the latest, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad.

He said the state government had postponed the decision first to allow his team fine-tuned some things before the new rate is finalised.

“The paper is coming up today (State Executive Council Meeting Council) but we need to refine some things first.

“The water tariff remains as usual because for now we have yet to make a final decision, hopefully next week if there are no obstacles we will announce the final decision next week,” he said in a press conference here today.

Advertisement

He said this after receiving his rank at the (Honorary) Award Ceremony of the Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) which was presented by JBPM director-general Datuk Nor Hisham Mohammad.

Also present and receiving their ranks were the State Housing and Local Government Committee chairman, Sandrea Ng Shy Ching, Perak State Secretary, Datuk Ahmad Suaidi Abdul Rahim and State Finance Officer Datuk Mohd Zaki Mahyudin.

National Water Services Commission (SPAN) in January allowed domestic water tariffs to be raised by an average of 22 cents per cubic metre in Peninsula and Labuan, effective February under the Tariff Setting Mechanism (TSM).

Advertisement

The water tariff adjustment is based on the needs and requests of the state government, but the federal government through SPAN will monitor closely to ensure that water service improvements are carried out in line with the tariff increase.

A check on Perak Water Board’s official website found that the water tariff charged to domestic users in Perak is currently RM0.30 for consumption of zero to 10 cubic metres (m³); RM0.70 (11-20m³) and RM1.03 (over 20m³).

Meanwhile, on the proposal to wear of sports shirts for Religious and Fardu Ain (Kafa) students in the state due to the hot weather, Saarani said the government will hold a discussion with Perak Islamic Religious Department (JAIPk) director regarding the matter.

“I will discuss the proposal with the director, but whatever decision is made by the Ministry of Education (MoE) we just follow because it involves the same students,” he said.

All institutions under MoE have been asked to give special permission to students, teachers and staff to wear decent sportswear during hot weather.

MoE said in a statement that the special permission is based on the current needs and conditions in each institution and schools are advised to follow the set guidelines. — Bernama