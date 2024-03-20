KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 — The occurrence of the equinox today has no significant impact on Malaysia’s weather, according to Deputy Director-General (Operations) of the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) Mohd Hisham Mohd Anip.

He said that this is because countries near the Equator, such as Malaysia, typically experience consistently equal day and night cycles throughout the year.

The equinox occurs twice a year on March 20 and September 22.

Advertisement

“The hot weather in Malaysia is often associated with the equinox due to coincidental timing. However, for tropical countries near the Equator, the impact is not significant. According to studies, the temperature difference during the equinox is only 0.1 to 0.2 per cent,” Mohd Hisham said during an online interview with reporters today.

An equinox is a phenomenon that occurs when the sun is directly above the Equator, causing the entire world to experience equal 12-hour day and night cycles.

Commenting on the current hot weather in Malaysia, Mohd Hisham attributed it to low humidity, the El Niño phenomenon, and global warming.

Advertisement

“The dry air is due to the end of the Northeast Monsoon phase, during which our weather conditions change. Moist weather systems are in the south of our country, such as in Indonesia, while our country is relatively dry, resulting in less rainfall and hot weather,” he said.

Mohd Hisham warned that the daily maximum temperature trend in several areas in northern Peninsular Malaysia and Sabah shows an increase, potentially leading to extreme heatwaves with temperatures reaching 40 degrees Celsius.

“Our increasing temperatures cannot be denied. The risk of our weather reaching 40 degrees Celsius is high in the next two to three weeks,” he said, adding that the hot weather in Malaysia is expected to end in May but may continue until June.

Meanwhile, a survey by Bernama at several schools around the capital found that most primary and secondary school students wear sports attire to school, and there are no outdoor activities due to the current hot weather.

A father, Izhan Safwan Pauzi, 38, said that his seven and ten-year-old children wear sports attire to school and Islamic Religious Education (Kafa) classes every day after being informed by the class teachers about the permission to wear sports attire during the current hot season.

“The teachers informed us about wearing sports attire through WhatsApp groups, and they also informed parents about the activities planned each day to facilitate us in preparing our children’s needs,” he said when met by Bernama at Sekolah Rendah Polis Depot here today.

Meanwhile, Masniza Karia, 41, said that the current weather conditions are quite challenging because it is hot and occurs during the fasting month. She always ensures that her 12-year-old child drinks enough water during pre-dawn meals and breaking fast to prevent dehydration.

She added that since her children’s school is near their home, besides ensuring that her seven-year-old child drinks enough water, she also provides them with umbrellas to reduce the effects of the scorching heat when returning home from school at 1pm. — Bernama