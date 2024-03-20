KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 — The factory of the company that supplied socks bearing the word “Allah” was closed today, a day after authorities raided the premises in the Sri Gading industrial park.

The closure comes after the company said the personal information of some employees had been published online and that it also received threats of arson against the factory.

According to Berita Harian, the company announced the closure via a banner outside the factory, which also carried an apology over the controversy.

The company further said that the incident was unintentional and pledged to ensure that there would be no repeat of the incident.

The banner did not say how long the factory would remain closed.

Yesterday, Johor police raided the factory in response to reports lodged over the socks bearing the Arabic word for “Allah”, which were discovered for sale at the outlets of a convenience chain in Bandar Sunway, Selangor.

Johor police chief CP M Kumar said the police seized five pairs of the socks and that investigations were ongoing under the Penal Code and the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

