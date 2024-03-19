JOHOR BARU, March 19 — Regent of Johor, Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sultan Ibrahim commended the Johor State Islamic Religious Council (MAINJ) and the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) for their swift action relating to the recent ‘Allah’ socks issue.

“Congratulations. MAINJ and the Johor contingent police have taken action,” he posted on Facebook today.

Johor Islamic Religious Affairs Committee chairman Mohd Fared Mohd Khalid had issued a statement earlier stating that stern action should be taken against those responsible for sullying the name of Allah, especially since it occurred during the holy Ramadan month.

Advertisement

“I will ensure that all legal weight of the Johor State Enactment 1895, the Federal Constitution and existing laws will be enforced to bring those responsible to justice,” he added.

Meanwhile, Johor police chief CP M Kumar said that the police have seized five pairs of ‘Allah’ socks in a raid and a comprehensive inspection of a factory in Taman Perindustrian Sri Gading, Batu Pahat.

He added that the factory claimed the socks were imported from China and that investigations were ongoing under Section 298A/505(B) of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

Advertisement

“The Johor police urge the public not to speculate or disrupt public order and to leave the matter to police to investigate,” he said. — Bernama