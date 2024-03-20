KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 — The police have taken statements from eight individuals, including the owner and founder of KK Supermart and Superstore Sdn Bhd, over the recent issue involving the sale of socks bearing the word ‘Allah’.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (JSJ) Secretariat when contacted by Bernama today, confirmed that all statements were recorded at the Bukit Aman Police Headquarters at 12.30pm yesterday.

According to JSJ, 80 police reports have been filed nationwide and the investigation conducted by the Classified Crime Investigation Unit (USJT) is still in its early stages.

“The USJT will conduct a thorough investigation into the sale of socks bearing the word Allah at the KK Mart Sunway convenience store.

“This will involve identifying the procurement process and other relevant parties to determine those responsible,” said a spokesperson.

“Preliminary investigations by JSJ have indicated that the supplier involved is operating in Batu Pahat, Johor. — Bernama

