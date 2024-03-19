SLIM RIVER, March 19 — Supermarkets in Malaysia are reminded to not repeat the mistake caused by the sale of socks bearing the word ‘Allah’ by KK Mart, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said.

He added that such sensitive matters are classified under the 3Rs (religion, royal, race) and should not be taken lightly even though KK Mart has issued an apology.

“This isn’t just a religious issue but a responsibility that cannot be taken lightly,” he told reporters after a breaking fast event at the Trolak MARA junior science college here tonight, adding that the matter needed to be resolved immediately so that it would not be misinterpreted and manipulated by unscrupulous parties.

“We welcome His Majesty, Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia’s stand in reminding all Malaysians to preserve national harmony and not to play up sensitive issues involving religion, race and royalty,” he said.

KK Mart issued an apology last week after its Bandar Sunway branch was found to be selling the offending socks. — Bernama

