KUALA LUMPUR, March 18 — The government’s plan to revert the start of the school academic calendar to January and the issue of control over the syllabus of subjects will be among the matters raised at the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

According to the Order Paper on the Parliament’s official website, Mohd Misbahul Munir Masduki (PN-Parit Buntar) will be asking the Education Minister about the government’s plan to restore the school academic calendar as it was before during the Questions for Oral Answers session.

In the same session, Hassan Saad (PN-Baling) will pose a question to the Education Minister regarding the government’s plan to conduct research and implement control over the syllabus of subjects that disrupt academic subjects, thus affecting teachers’ planning for effective learning and teaching.

There will also be a question from Datuk Henry Sum Agong (GPS-Lawas) to the Home Minister about the commencement of operations at the Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) complex at the border of Ba’ Kelalan, Lawas and Krayan, Indonesia.

Meanwhile, Vivian Wong Shir Yee (PH-Sandakan) is scheduled to raise a question on the method that the Finance Ministry will use in introducing a targeted subsidy scheme so that all government subsidies will not be ‘misdirected’ to neighbouring countries.

After the session, the sitting will continue with the tabling of the Police (Amendment) Bill 2024 for its first reading.

Also listed are the tabling of the Universities and University Colleges (Amendment) Bill 2023, the Jurisdictional Immunities of Foreign States Bill 2023 and the Supplementary Supply (2023) Bill 2024 for their second reading.

The First Meeting of the Third Term of the 15th Parliament will last for 19 days until March 27. — Bernama