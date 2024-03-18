KUALA LUMPUR, March 18 — Sabah reported the highest number of tuberculosis (TB) cases in 2023, totalling 5,814, followed by Selangor with 5,631 cases and Sarawak with 3,177 cases, the Senate was told today.

Deputy Health Minister Lukanisman Amang Sauni said 22,680 cases (84.7 per cent) were infections among citizens, while 4,101 cases (15.3 per cent) were among non-citizens.

He said the the ministry is currently in the process of procuring an Ultra Portable X-ray machine to aid in detecting TB in remote areas or outside health facilities, particularly in regions with limited access.

“Since 2014, the Ministry of Health (MOH) has progressively enhanced the capacity to diagnose latent TB infection (LTBI) and drug-resistant TB using more precise and rapid technology.

“Until 2023, a total of 62 units of rapid molecular tests have been deployed nationwide to facilitate early detection of TB and drug-resistant TB cases,” he said during a question and answer session.

He was responding to a question from Senator Dr A. Lingeshwaran who wanted to know the breakdown of TB cases by state, age and citizenship, as well as data on drug-resistant TB for the past 10 years and measures to overcome this issue.

Lukanisman further explained that the MOH has implemented several measures to curb the spread of TB, including through screenings and testings or case confirmation for symptomatic patients at health facilities, such as those with prolonged fever, loss of appetite, sudden weight loss, night sweats and coughing up blood.

“We also conduct contact screening for individuals living with patients and those at high risk of contracting TB among family members, colleagues, residents in dormitories, colleges, nurseries, and kindergartens.

“Also for high-risk groups such as HIV patients, those with renal failure on dialysis, diabetic patients, the elderly, smokers, prison inmates and related institutions,” he said. — Bernama