KOTA KINABALU, March 16 — A male Chinese tourist was found dead, believed to have drowned, at Sapi Island, near here, at 1.15pm yesterday.

Kota Kinabalu district police chief ACP Mohd Zaidi Abdullah said the victim, identified as Zhou Chunguang, 51, was found by other tourists who then sought help from lifeguards at Sapi Island.

He said investigations found that the victim and his wife entered the island via a tour boat at about 10am.

Attempts were made to resuscitate the victim after he was brought ashore, he added.

Mohd Zaidi said the victim was confirmed dead en route to Queen Elizabeth 1 Hospital, adding that the case is being classified as sudden death. — Bernama

