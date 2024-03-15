LAHAD DATU, March 15 — An incident of strong winds resembling a “tornado” occurred this afternoon at the Jalan Segama Industrial State, Batu 1, and was recorded by the public at the scene.

A 22-second video that went viral on social media shows strong winds swirling around and blowing away the zinc roofing of buildings in the area.

Lahad Datu district police chief ACP Rohan Shah Ahmad, when contacted by Bernama, confirmed the incident. Police personnel were dispatched to the scene at 2.40pm.

“According to witnesses at the scene, the incident occurred at around 1.30pm and happened quickly, within no more than 60 seconds

“However, there were no casualties from the wind. The police have also not received any reports from the public,” he said. — Bernama

