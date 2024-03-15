KUCHING, March 15 — Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan yesterday met several potential investors in Singapore to explore investment opportunities in Sarawak.

Among them was Kuok Group, represented by Kuok Meng Wei, to discuss the potential of the company investing in green and renewable energy projects in the state.

Kuok is also the chief executive officer and managing director of K2 Strategies.

“The Deputy Premier welcomes the interest (of investment) from the company as it is in line with the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030,” said a press release issued following the visit in Singapore yesterday.

Another press release said Awang Tengah, who is Minister for International Trade, Industry and Investment, also took time to discuss with investors from UOB Group, Eastspring Investments, Two Family Office and Chemsain to explore investment opportunities in Sarawak, especially in the renewable energy as well as green and digital economy projects.

Among those present were Sarawak Timber Industry Development Corporation general manager Zainal Abidin Abdullah and advisor Datu Hashim Bojet, InvestSarawak chief executive officer Timothy Ong and Pusaka Capital Sdn Bhd chief executive officer Mohamad Nor Topek Julaihi. — The Borneo Post

