KUALA LUMPUR, March 15 — As the world observed the third anniversary of the International Day to Combat Islamophobia today, March 15, Malaysia’s Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan reaffirmed the country’s unwavering commitment to address Islamophobia and all acts of violence and hatred against individuals based on their religions or beliefs.

In a statement issued on Friday drawing attention to the unfortunate phenomenon of anti-Muslim hatred, Mohamad said Malaysia continued to uphold the spirit of Article 1 of the United Nations (UN) Declaration of Human Rights, which states “All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights”.

“Malaysia remains steadfast in its commitment to collaborate with all stakeholders in combating Islamophobia,” he said.

Malaysia, he said remained appalled by the legitimisation of offensive, disrespectful and provocative actions, including the repeated desecration of the Holy Quran, that continues to fuel hatred and violence against Muslims and religious minorities.

“These actions are the deadly manifestation of Islamophobic acts, which have dangerously risen to “epidemic proportions” as of late.

“If left unchecked, these acts will undoubtedly lead to a vicious cycle of violence and extremism which would undermine efforts towards establishing and maintaining international peace and harmony,” he said.

Mohamad said Malaysia welcomed various initiatives conducted by the United Nations General Assembly, the Human Rights Council and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, which called for strengthened international efforts to promote a culture of tolerance and peace based on respect for human rights and diversity of religions and beliefs.

“Malaysia believes that more tangible actions are needed to tackle the cause of Islamophobia,” he said while urging the international community to identify concrete measures to counteract the prevailing conditions and attitudes that are fostering these abhorrent acts.

Mohamad said Malaysia also fully supports the call for an appointment of the “UN Special Envoy on Combating Islamophobia”.

Mohamad said Malaysia, as a multi-racial and multi-religious country, believes that the value of moderation can bridge differences and resolve disputes as it calls for mutual respect and understanding, tolerance, dialogue, compromise, harmony, inclusiveness and justice.

“Inter-cultural and interfaith dialogue plays an important role in fostering peace, moderation and religious tolerance,” he said. — Bernama