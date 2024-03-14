KUANTAN, March 14 — The Pahang government today approved the Planning Guidelines for Electric Vehicle Charging Bay (EVCB) in a bid to support the development of the electric vehicle (EV) sector and achieve a target of 350 EVCBs in the state by 2025.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said the decision, reached through the State Planning Committee Meeting, serves as the guidelines for stakeholders in the safe development of electric charging bays.

“With the adoption of these guidelines, local authorities can refer to procedures for building EV stations in all districts in Pahang, thereby encouraging the industrial sector and electric vehicle charging station infrastructure to reach a target of 350 EVCBs in Pahang by 2025,” he said in a statement here today.

He said this initiative is also in line with the National Energy Transition Roadmap 2023, which aims for a 38 per cent adoption rate of EVs by 2040 and 80 per cent by 2050.

Advertisement

As of December last year, Wan Rosdy said that 55 EV charging stations have been fully operational in Kuantan, Bentong, and Cameron Highlands in Pahang, most of which are located in shopping centres, parking areas, hotels, and resorts.

“The Low Carbon Mobility Blueprint (2021-2030) report has set a target of constructing 10,000 public EV charging stations nationwide by 2025.

“With the addition of EV charging stations, it will continue to attract tourists and EV owners to visit Pahang,” he added. — Bernama

Advertisement