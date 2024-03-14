PUTRAJAYA, March 14 — The Ministry of National Unity (KPN) today denied that the payment of fees to the consulting firm Pemandu for strategic planning affairs and roadmap workshops for the Malaysian Indian Transformation Unit (Mitra), utilises the unit’s allocation.

Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang said the payment to the firm was made through the operational allocation of the ministry in accordance with existing financial procedures, namely the Treasury Circular PK 3.2.

“I deny that the payment of fees to this firm utilises Mitra’s allocation.

“I also want to refute claims that Pemandu will manage the process to review applications, financial assistance, and allocation distribution of Mitra,” he said in a statement.

He said Pemandu’s involvement is only to facilitate workshops and labs that will streamline the Ministry of National Unity’s affairs regarding strategic planning and the direction of Mitra to produce its blueprint.

Aaron said the involvement of Pemandu did not undermine the role of Batu MP P. Prabakaran as Mitra’s special task force committee chairman.

“This is because he has been actively engaged in two discussions with Pemandu. I always welcome and prioritise his involvement in these matters,” he said.

As the ministry responsible for the governance and direction of Mitra, Aaron said that the ministry would conduct a roadmap workshop in March and April, together with MPs, state assemblymen, non-governmental organisations, youth associations, and corporate figures.

“Currently, KPN is conducting a survey on the direction of the Indian community, and four MPs and assemblymen have filled out this survey as of yesterday.

“All views and suggestions will be raised for refinement in the workshop. I urge everyone to participate in this survey by providing views, suggestions, and ideas regarding the direction of Mitra,” he said. — Bernama