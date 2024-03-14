CYBERJAYA, March 14 — PKR will not allow any traitors or individuals who might have a hidden agenda to become party members, information chief Fahmi Fadzil said today.

Addressing recent reports that several Bersatu MPs might join PKR in the future, Fahmi said they would be welcomed with open arms but also be subject to scrutiny.

“We have mechanisms in place to discuss applications, and with these mechanisms, we will ensure we do not have a Trojan Horse or people who will cause us problems.

“Previously, we had applicants that we held off accepting after going through this process, so we have a system in place,” Fahmi told reporters when met at Cyberjaya.

Advertisement

Former Bersatu supreme council member Muhammad Faiz Na’aman confirmed his entry into PKR on Monday and hinted that more members could follow suit.

He claimed as Bersatu elections approach, individuals who have significantly contributed to the party will find themselves marginalised due to manoeuvring by a purported ‘cartel’ faction.

He said this would ultimately lead to a substantial wave of dissent across all party ranks against Bersatu.

Advertisement

In a Facebook post on Monday, Faiz revealed that both he and former Dengkil assemblyman Adhif Syan Abdullah had been accepted as PKR members.