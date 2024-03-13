JOHOR BARU, March 13 ― Vape or electronic cigarette traders who persist in selling these products in Johor will face strict action by the state authorities, cautioned the Housing and Local Government Committee chairman, Datuk Mohd Jafni Md Shukor.

He reminded the traders that the ban on the sale of vape products in the state, including devices and liquids, has been in effect since 2016.

“Johor is among the states that prohibit the sale of vape. We have received complaints about the sale of vapes throughout last year, but the number is not significant and is limited to certain areas only,” he told reporters after visiting the Ramadan Bazaar site in Bandar Baru Uda yesterday.

Advertisement

“Enforcement officers are taking action, even targeting online vape traders. However, controlling online activities poses a challenge,” he added.

“Strict legal measures will be taken, especially when complaints are received from the public. Therefore, we advise traders to adhere to the guidelines set by the state government,” he emphasised.

On November 29, 2015, Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar decreed the prohibition of the sale and use of vape in Johor effective January 1, 2016, making it the first state to do so. ― Bernama

Advertisement