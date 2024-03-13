KUALA LUMPUR, March 13 — A visibly frustrated and annoyed Opposition MP called for an abrupt halt to Tourism, Arts, and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing’s ministerial wrap-up speech in Parliament today, citing incoherence and the minister’s poor command of the Malay language in delivering key points relating to his ministry.

Pendang MP Datuk Awang Hashim led the call in the Lower House today.

“Standing Order 38(3) Honourable Speaker. I feel the Honourable Speaker can stop this as we do not understand what is being read.

“Okay, the issue is what is being tabled by the minister, even we do not understand. Maybe he himself does not understand. It is his command of the Malay language.

“So Honourable Speaker, I request that this minister need not wrap-up because we don’t understand. The language being used is the Malay language, so it is best to have it in written replies. Get the officers to write in a language which we can all understand,” Awang said.

He justified his call, saying that Tiong’s replies would be recorded officially in the Parliament Hansard, and later executed at the ministry; hence, clarity is needed.

“For this wrap-up, if these answers cannot be understood, it is also hard for us. Then when it goes out of context, it will be said to be confusing Parliament,” he said.

In his response to Awang’s request, Deputy Speaker Datuk Ramli Mohd Nor candidly said that he could understand Tiong.

“Honourable Pendang, I understand whatever it is that you do not understand.

“So what I will state here, minister, is after you are done speaking, get it made public to the Opposition. Can minister?” he asked Tiong, who affirmed in response.

Earlier, while delivering his speech, Masjid Tanah MP Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin had also stood up to interject Tiong several times, seeking clarity over his delivery.