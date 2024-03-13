KUALA LUMPUR, March 13 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a warning of extreme dry and hot weather conditions in eight locations in the north of Peninsular Malaysia.

MetMalaysia in a statement today said among the locations identified were Padang Terap, Kota Setar, Pokok Sena, Pendang, Sik and Baling in Kedah; Hulu Perak in Perak and the state of Perlis.

The statement said the hot weather conditions with temperatures exceeding 35°Celsius and reaching 37°Celsius can be expected for three consecutive days.

MetMalaysia advised the public to refer to its website at www.met.gov.my and social media platforms or download the myCuaca application to obtain the latest and accurate information. — Bernama

