KUALA LUMPUR, March 11 — The initiatives to strengthen the agrofood sector, which began in 2022, have shown promising developments, said Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu.

Mohamad stated that these achievements could be seen through the stronger growth of the agrofood sector in 2023, with an increase of 4.3 percent to RM181.4 billion compared to RM173.9 billion in 2022.

“The agrofood sector contributes significantly to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) at 11.6 percent. This calculation includes the agrofood industry under the agriculture, manufacturing, and service sectors.

“However, I am aware that the agrofood sector still faces challenges in addressing food supply issues not only in our country but also worldwide,” he said when winding up debate on the Motion of Thanks for the Royal Address for his ministry in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Mohamad noted that following the decisions made at the Special Meeting of the National Action Council on Cost of Living (Naccol) 2024 on February 23, his ministry is conducting further studies and discussions regarding the padi and rice industry comprehensively.

This, he said, includes proposals to establish a single price and grade for rice, taking into account padi purchase prices, supply factors, world rice import prices, local rice supply sustainability, and impact on consumers.

“I would like to emphasise that no decision has been made regarding the proposal to name the rice as Beras Madani,” he said.

Meanwhile, responding to allegations of cartels in the country’s padi and rice industry, Mohamad said his ministry is closely cooperating with the Malaysia Competition Commission (MyCC) to investigate these allegations under the Competition Act 2010 (Act 712).

He mentioned that just last year, a total of 22 valid padi seed sales licences were revoked for violating licensing terms.

“The country’s padi and rice industry is regulated by the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM) under the Control of Padi and Rice Act 1994 (Act 522). Through this act, licensing and enforcement are steps taken by the Ministry to ensure a fair ecosystem throughout the value chain of the country’s padi and rice industry.

“If there are violations of Act 522 and its regulations by licence and permit holders, the Ministry will immediately cancel or suspend the licences of any party,” he said. — Bernama