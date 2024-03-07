KUALA LUMPUR, March 7 — Issues regarding the entry of tourists into the country and preparations to overcome the effects of the dry season will be the focus of today’s Dewan Rakyat session.

Based on the Order of the Meeting on the Parliament’s website, Syahredzan Johan (PH-Bangi) will ask the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture regarding measures taken by the government to ensure ’chartered flights’ contribute to the increase in tourist arrivals in the country and its economy.

The current dry season, causing water shortage in many areas will be raised by Datuk Siti Zailah Mohd Yusoff (PN-Rantau Panjang) to the Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation.

She wants to know what inter-agency coordination mechanism has been implemented to face the problem and to what extent efforts were made to utilise flood water in preparation for the drought.

There will also be a question by Zahid Hassan (PH-Wangsa Waju) to the Minister of Economy regarding the direction and new approach being drawn up by the government following the 2024 Bumiputera Economic Congress to further boost the socioeconomic level of the Bumiputera.

During the oral answer session, Datuk Mohd Isam Mohd Isa (BN-Tampin) is expected to ask the Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living to state the statistics of the public’s involvement in the complaint platform that has been set up regarding the issue of supply and price of basic goods.

He also wants to know preparations made by the government so that supply and price issues do not arise ahead of major festivals such as Aidilfitri, Deepavali and Chinese New Year.

Meanwhile, Dr Abd Ghani Ahmad (PN-Jerlun) will ask the Prime Minister regarding the status of the drafting of the Political Funding Act after it is referred to the Special Select Committee on Human Rights, Elections and Institutional Reform of the Dewan Rakyat and when it is tabled in the Dewan Rakyat.

After that, the Dewan Rakyat session will continue with the debate on the motion of thanks for the royal address.

According to the calendar on Parliament’s website, the current Dewan Rakyat sitting will last for 19 days, with the debate on the Royal Address by Members of Parliament from Feb 27 to March 7, followed by responses from the relevant ministries for four days beginning March 11.

The tabling and debates on Bills and other government matters will be held from March 18 to 27. — Bernama