GEORGE TOWN, May 13 — A total of 10 trawlers, with catch worth RM3 million, were seized and 34 crew members were arrested under Ops Rentas for encroaching into fishing restriction zones in Kedah and Penang waters on May 11.

Fisheries Department deputy director-general (management) Wan Muhammad Aznan Abdullah said that the crew arrested comprised of four locals, 28 Thai nationals, one Cambodian and Laotian, all aged 23 to 65.

“The vessels had encroached into fishing restricted zones and conducted fishing activities in the waters of Taman Laut Pulau Payar in Kedah and Mukahead to Gertak Sanggul in Penang.

“Other offences include operating less than 15 nautical miles from land, obstructing enforcement officers, and covering the vessel’s registration number,” he said in a media conference at the Batu Maung Resource Conversation and Protection Base here today, with Penang Fisheries Department director Zarina Zainuddin and Kedah Fisheries Department director Pang Anak Nyukang present.

Wan Muhammad Aznan said seven of the vessels were held at the Batu Maung Malaysian Fisheries Development Authority (LKIM) Jetty and three others at the Kuala Kedah Jetty.

“The seizure of the vessels include the fishing gear worth RM3 million while the three ton of catch seized was auctioned off at a price of RM10,000,” he said. — Bernama

