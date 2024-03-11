KUALA LUMPUR, March 11 — Today’s Dewan Rakyat sitting will focus on issues concerning traffic congestion, increasing padi yields, and raising allowances for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

According to the Order Paper on the Parliament’s official website, the issue of traffic congestion will be raised by Datuk Nik Muhammad Zawawi Salleh (PN-Pasir Puteh) to the Work Minister during the question and answer session.

Nik Muhammad Zawawi wants the minister to elucidate the government’s strategy and action to overcome the problem of inefficiency of the road system, especially in major towns, where citizens, on average, lose almost 500 hours annually due to traffic congestion.

There will also be a question from Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias (BN-Jelebu), seeking clarification from the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security on improvements to be made by the ministry specifically for the development and increase of rice yield in states outside the granary.

The Dewan Rakyat session is also scheduled to discuss the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development’s plan to strengthen TVET programmes through GiatMara centres to produce more skilled youths in automotive and other related skills following a question by Datuk Azman Nasrudin (PN-Padang Serai).

He will also ask the ministry about the possibility of raising the allowance from RM200 to RM500 per month for TVET students to encourage more youths to venture into the field.

After the session, the Finance Minister is scheduled to table the Unclaimed Moneys (Amendment) Bill 2024 for its first reading, followed by the winding up of the motion of thanks for the Royal Address from the relevant ministries.

A total of 160 Members of Parliament participated in the debate on the motion of thanks for the Royal Address in the Dewan Rakyat from Feb 27 to March 7.

The Third Session of the 15th Parliament is set for 19 days until March 27, with the tabling and debate of the bill and other government affairs taking place from March 18 to 27. — Bernama