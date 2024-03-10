KUANTAN, March 10 — The working hours for Pahang state civil servants on Fridays during Ramadan this year will be until 12.30pm, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail.

According to him, the fixing of the working hours was made in accordance with the decree of the Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

“It involves all state departments, district and land offices, local authorities and state statutory bodies,” he said in a statement today.

Wan Rosdy expressed gratitude to Al-Sultan Abdullah for his concern for the well-being of his people.

“The state government pledges to continue providing the best service to the people and Pahang for shared prosperity,” he said. — Bernama

