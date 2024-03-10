SIBU, March 10 — The incidence of online scams has now reached a ‘very worrying’ level, says Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng.

Citing data from Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department, he said from January to November last year, 32,462 online scam cases were recorded, which had incurred losses amounting to RM1.3 billion.

“And based on news reports, in the first 15 days of this year, online scams involved losses of over RM90 million — that’s a lot of money.

“Yes, the statistics are ‘very worrying’. That is why, I am very glad that today on the part of the non-governmental organisations (NGOs), they have taken the initiative to hold this event.

“We have the police, the bank here today to tell the public about the preventive measures.

“We also need to create awareness by empowering the public with knowledge and information.

“With students also attending this seminar, they can later go back home and pass the information to their parents — that is very important,” said the assemblyman prior to kicking off the seminar on ‘Rabies Prevention, Meeting Procedures and Scam Awareness’, conducted by the Neighbourhood Committee (KRT) of Rejang Park in collaboration with Sarawak Ho Kang Chieng Clan Association, Persatuan Klan Lee Sibu Sarawak and SMK Sacred Heart’s Juniro Chamber International (JCI).

On the seminar, he further commended the organisers for ‘moving in the right direction towards empowering the public with the necessary knowledge’.

KRT Rejang Park president Desmond Chieng and SMK Sacred Heart principal David Teo were also present. — Borneo Post