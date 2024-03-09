BELURAN, March 9 — Sabah Umno will remain consistent in living up to its slogan ‘Bersatu, Bersetia, Berkhidmat’ and continue serving the people in the state, said Sabah Umno Liaison Committee chairman, Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin.

He said that Sabah Umno must rise to defend the people until they can improve their lives.

“Umno needs to rise to rectify this situation; the people need proper advocacy, not just empty promises that lead to no change,” he said in a statement during Sabah Umno’s grassroots programme known as Gerak 17 here today.

Bung Moktar, who is also Umno Supreme Council member, said the party will only become strong if all its members unite and avoid internal conflicts.

“Put the party’s interests as the number one priority so that the party’s survival will be better protected in the future, with commitment and teamwork spirit, organised work movements and the right strategies to achieve success,” he said. — Bernama