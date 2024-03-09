KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 — Civil servants can begin registering for the National Digital Identity (MyDigital ID) online from next week before it is expected to be open to the public after Aidilfitri.

Mimos Berhad acting president and chief executive officer Saat Shukri Embong said users would need to download the MyDigital ID app that is being updated on PlayStore or Apple Store to register.

“We have obtained Cabinet approval last week to conduct the online registration. The decision to carry out online registrations as opposed to the previous manual process was made after gathering feedback from various parties, including legal bodies and ministries relating to compliance with Acts covering personal data protection and such matters,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

MyDigital ID Sdn Bhd, a special purpose vehicle wholly owned by Mimos, has been set up to ensure the programme will be implemented effectively and transparently, he said, and assured that the system was secure and user data breaches or violations would not occur.

Saat Shukri added that only 45,000 civil servants have registered for the MyDigital ID manually so far, with the first individual being Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, and he is convinced that many more will sign up once online registrations are allowed.

MYDigital ID is a form of individual digital identification and verification that will benefit the public and private sector by confirming users’ identities when conducting online transactions, and Mimos was given an allocation of RM80 million to speed up its implementation by the prime minister in an announcement on November 21 last year. — Bernama

