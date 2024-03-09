KOTA KINABALU, March 9 — Firefighters from both the Kota Kinabalu and Lintas Fire Stations had to trek one kilometre before commencing firefighting operations in Kampung Saga, Menggatal, near here today.

Sabah Fire and Rescue Department assistant director (operations) Hamsa Isnurdini said in the 11am incident, the teams realised there was no access for fire engines to enter the location.

As a result, the 12-member team from Kota Kinabalu BBP and eight members from Lintas BBP had to walk while carrying the necessary equipment.

He said four houses built over water were completely destroyed in the fire, while two houses sustained 10 per cent damage and hree others were saved using water from open pipes in the nearby area.

“A man named Dadin in his 40s, who suffered burns on his face during the fire, was sent to the hospital, while another man, also in his 40s, sustained hand injuries and received on-site treatment,” he said in a statement today.

He added that the fire was brought under control at 11.15 am and the operation ended at 12.06 noon. — Bernama

