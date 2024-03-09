GURUN, March 9 — Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek has expressed hope for increased student participation in uniformed bodies like the scouts, aiming to instil in them strong humanitarian values and discipline.

She said students need to be continuously encouraged to participate in such organisations, which can contribute to their holistic development.

Fadhlina also said that the Education Ministry is looking forward to a smooth start of the 2024/2025 school session, which will begin in several states tomorrow.

Advertisement

“All necessary preparations have been made by both state education departments and district education offices to welcome students, especially newcomers, to school,” she told reporters after the Star and Medal Presentation Ceremony to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Kedah Scouts during the state Scout Teachers’ Aspiration Ceremony here today.

At the event, Fadhlina was also awarded the Kedah Scout Centenary Star in recognition of her dedication and as an encouragement to continue serving the movement and the community.

Johor, Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu will begin the 2024/2025 schooling session tomorrow, while other states will start on Monday. — Bernama

Advertisement