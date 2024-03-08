KUCHING, March 8 — Sarawak police made 2,312 arrests and confiscated various drugs valued at RM7,624,751 from January to March 6.

Sarawak police commissioner Datuk Mancha Ata said during the same period, police also seized assets suspected to be the proceeds of drug trafficking worth RM557,294.

“The police will continue to fight against drug trafficking and abuse. We hope that the community will continue to channel information related to drug activities happening around them,” he said in a statement here today.

Meanwhile, Mancha said on March 4 to 6, Sarawak police conducted Op Tapis throughout the state where a total of 342 inspections were carried out in farm areas, fishing piers, villages, housing and shops.

Advertisement

“During the operation, a total of 282 people aged between 17 and 56 were arrested for various offences involving drugs.

“In addition, a total of 656.63 grammes of various types of drugs estimated to be worth RM 42,911 have been successfully seized,” he said. — Bernama

Advertisement