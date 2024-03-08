IPOH, March 8 — Police have recorded the statements of seven witnesses regarding an anonymous threat issued against Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming yesterday.

Manjung district police chief ACP Mohamed Nordin Abdullah said police hoped the information provided by the witnesses could help in tracking down the suspects.

“No arrest has been made and we are still trying to identify the suspect (or suspects),” he told Bernama when contacted from here today.

Yesterday, Mohamed Nordin said in a statement that several pieces of paper with a threatening message directed at Nga were found scattered in front of his mother’s house in Ayer Tawar, Manjung.

Mohamed Nordin said Nga’s 76-year-old mother found the notes at about 7.30am yesterday and lodged a police report at 10.15am.

The case has been classified under Section 507 of the Penal Code for committing criminal intimidation through anonymous communication, which on conviction provides for a jail term of up to two years or a fine, or both, he said. — Bernama

