GEORGE TOWN, March 8 — Four locals, including a married couple, believed to be members of a drug trafficking syndicate, were arrested with 21 kilogrammes (kg) of ganja, worth RM66,000, in three raids carried out in Georgetown, between 10 last night and 11 this morning.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) director Datuk Khaw Kok Chin said that the raid was carried out by the Penang NCID, as a result of information and intelligence related to drug trafficking activities in the state.

He said that, in the first raid, police arrested two men, who were ‘runners’, at a car park in Georgetown, and seized a box containing compressed ganja blocks estimated to weigh 5kg, worth RM17,000.

“The interrogation of the two suspects led to the arrest of a man, who is also the mastermind of the syndicate, in the Tanjung Tokong area.

“Based on directions provided by the suspect, the police then raided a condominium unit rented by the suspect in Tanjung Tokong and arrested the fourth suspect, a woman who is the wife of the syndicate mastermind.

“Inspection of the house found a blue plastic box containing 14 blocks of compressed ganja leaves, weighing 12kg, estimated to be worth RM37,000, and a brown box containing 14 packets of ganja weighing 4kg, worth RM12,000, with a total value of RM66,000,” he said, at a press conference at the Penang contingent police headquarters (IPK) here, today.

Also seized from the condominium unit were ganja buds, which are said to be in high demand in the market. A car and motorcycle used by the suspects, worth RM12,000, were also seized.

Khaw added that ganja buds are pricier and can fetch up to RM5,000 per kg, while normal ganja can be obtained at RM3,100 per kg.

“The syndicate is believed to have been operating since September last year and is distributing the drugs for the local market. The amount of drugs seized can be used by as many as 50,000 addicts,” he said.

The first suspect tested positive for drugs and had three previous records related to drugs and crime.

He said that all suspects, aged 28 to 41, have been remanded for seven days, until March 14, to assist in the investigation, under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. — Bernama