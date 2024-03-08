PUTRAJAYA, March 8 — The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) has decided to revoke the licence of umrah package operator Emraz Travel & Tours Sdn Bhd effective March 11.

In a statement today, Motac said the cancellation of the licence is in accordance with paragraph 8(1)(b) and (d) of the Tourism Industry Act 1992 (Act 482).

According to Motac, this is because the company was found to have violated the licence conditions and provisions of Act 482, and conducted business in a manner detrimental to the interests of the public, the tourism industry, or the national economy.

Since November last year, police have received hundreds of reports regarding allegations of umrah package fraud involving the company.

So far, two directors of the company, who are a husband and wife pair, have been brought to court in relation to the case. — Bernama