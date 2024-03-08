GEORGE TOWN, March 8 — Four men, three of whom are Chinese nationals, were arrested on suspicion of being involved in the kidnapping of a restaurant owner, here, yesterday.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID) director, Datuk Khaw Kok Chin who is also Penang police chief said the suspects aged between 32 to 40 years old were arrested around Georgetown today.

“About 6 pm yesterday (March 7) we received a report from a Chinese woman that her husband had been kidnapped.

“Following that, a special team was established with members from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Penang police contingent headquarters (IPK).

“Acting on information and intelligence, the victim was successfully rescued and four suspects were picked up,” he said at a press conference at Penang IPK, today.

It is learnt that the victim, who is also a Chinese citizen, was taken from a hotel in Georgetown and rescued in a house in Bukit Gambir.

Khaw said, when found, the 30-year-old victim was not injured.

“Although the payment (ransom) amounting to RM277,886 was made, we managed to rescue the victim,” he said.

He said that police are actively hunting for three more Chinese national suspects who are believed to be involved in the incident.

He added that the motive of the incident is still under investigation on whether it is related to personal problems, debt or running away with the intention of getting ransom money.

All the arrested suspects were remanded for four days and the case was investigated under Section 365 of the Penal Code for kidnapping. — Bernama