SHAH ALAM, March 7 — Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah has expressed that he does not wish to continue his tenure as the National Council for Islamic Religious Affairs (MKI) chairman after his term ends on March 9.

In a post uploaded on the Selangor Royal Office’s Facebook page today, Sultan Sharafuddin said that it was up to the Conference of Rulers to choose a new chairman from among the ruling monarchs to ensure better implementation of MKI’s functions and aspirations.

The Ruler also expressed gratitude for the dedication of all meeting participants, including state representatives and the Malaysia Department of Islamic Development (JAKIM), which acts as the MKI Secretariat, as their commitment ensured that MKI meetings ran smoothly.

Sultan Sharafuddin began his duties as MKI chairman on March 10, 2022.

In the same post, His Royal Highness informed that he met JAKIM director-general Hakimah Mohd Yusoff, who also serves as the MKI secretary, along with the MKI Secretariat.

At the final committee meeting, Sultan Sharafuddin thanked all committee members and the Secretariat for their cooperation during his tenure.

His Highness also reviewed minutes of past meetings and urged the Special Committee Reviewing the Competency of State Assemblies to prioritise the enactment of Islamic law as mandated.

“The Ruler affirmed that as long as he served as the MKI chairman, it was his duty to consistently uphold and defend the teachings of Islam in Malaysia in every decision made through consultation,” read the post.

Regulation 2(1) of the MKI Regulations 2022 stipulates that the MKI chairman shall be elected by the Conference of Rulers from amongst the state Rulers and that he shall hold the position for a two-year period, which can be renewed upon the end of his term. — Bernama