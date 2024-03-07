CANBERRA, March 7 — Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s official visit to Australia marked a significant milestone in strengthening bilateral relations between the two nations.

The visit has been highly successful in enhancing investment opportunities for Malaysia while simultaneously facilitating significant advancements across multiple sectors, including political, economic, educational, sports and cultural domains.

Moreover, the visit not only cemented diplomatic ties between Malaysia and Australia but also laid the groundwork for collaborative endeavours that promise a more prosperous and progressive future for both countries.

Speaking to Malaysian media upon his arrival in Canberra today for a one-day visit, Anwar said the forthright approach in communicating with the Australian Ministry of Foreign Affairs ensures that both parties have a clear understanding of the discussions held to strengthen the relationship between the two countries.

He emphasised the importance of candid dialogue concerning agreements, differences of opinions and perspectives to consistently uphold the principles of democracy, humanity, and human rights.

Anwar also noted that the official visit to Australia helped to boost investments, collaboration in sports, education and research, including vaccine development.

“The bolstered bilateral cooperation across multiple domains is exceptionally beneficial,” he said.

He highlighted a key accomplishment of the visit: a significant surge in investment for Malaysia, with major Australian companies expressing keen interest in investing a total of RM24.5 billion in Malaysia and expanding their existing operations.

The companies had conveyed their interest to him during his meeting with over 20 Australian companies in Melbourne on Tuesday.

During his visit to Canberra, Anwar paid a courtesy call to His Excellency General David Hurley, the Governor-General of the Commonwealth of Australia at the Government House, Canberra here this evening.

The parties engaged in discussions to strengthen existing cooperation and explore new avenues for collaboration in areas of mutual interest, including bilateral cooperation, regional stability, and shared values.

Prior to his visit to this capital city of Australia, Anwar held a four-day official visit to Melbourne where he participated in the second Malaysia-Australia Annual Leaders’ Meeting (ALM) hosted by Australia and the special Asean-Australia Summit.

The summit, held from March 4-6, 2024, also commemorated the 50th Anniversary of Asean-Australia Dialogue Relations.

Overall, the Prime Minister’s official visit has laid a solid foundation for deeper cooperation between Malaysia and Australia.

By building on the momentum from the meetings and the signing of Memoranda of Understanding with various parties, both countries are set to unlock new opportunities for partnership and collaboration, leading to a more prosperous and secure future for all. — Bernama