PUTRAJAYA, March 7 — A company handling the Umrah package and its director were charged in the Magistrate's Court here today with failing to comply with an award order issued by the Malaysian Consumer Claims Tribunal (TTPM) to pay claims amounting to RM60,929 to four victims in April last year.

Persada Oasis Travel & Tours Sdn Bhd, represented by its director Mohd Firdaus Ahmad, 38, pleaded not guilty to the charge before Magistrate Irza Zulaikha Rohanuddin.

The company and Mohd Firdaus, in his capacity as the director, were charged with four counts each of failing to comply with the award order by TTPM.

They were alleged to have committed the offence at the TTPM Office here on April 14 last year.

The charge, framed under Section 117(1) of the Consumer Protection Act 1999 (Act 599) provides a maximum fine of RM10,000 or imprisonment for up to two years if convicted.

The court set bail at RM5,000 for all charges and fixed April 9 for mention.

Mohd Firdaus was also ordered to report himself at the KPDN office here once a month.

The prosecution was handled by deputy public prosecutor Suhana Mohd and prosecuting officer Sallim Wahid, while the company and Mohd Firdaus were unrepresented. — Bernama