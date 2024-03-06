KUALA LUMPUR, March 6 — Malaysia emphasises on the need for the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to galvanise support, work with like-minded countries beyond the OIC in finding immediate solutions to end Israel’s atrocities against the Palestinians, and to call for an immediate and permanent ceasefire.

Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Mohamad Alamin stated this at the Emergency Meeting of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Tuesday.

According to a statement from the Foreign Ministry today, Mohamad also explained that Malaysia has increased its efforts in seeking justice for the Palestinians through diplomatic and legal campaigns at various international platforms, including by participating in the proceedings to obtain an International Court of Justice (ICJ)’s Advisory Opinion on the issue of Palestine.

Advertisement

He also urged member mtates to continue supporting the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) as the Agency has been a lifeline support to the Palestinians, read the statement.

The extraordinary session adopted a resolution which, among others, expressed strong condemnation of Israel’s continued aggression in the Gaza Strip and the entire Occupied Palestinian Territory (OPT), and outlined measures to be undertaken by the OIC in finding immediate solutions and holding Israel accountable for its crimes.

Malaysia’s participation at the extraordinary session signifies Malaysia’s continuous efforts at various multilateral platforms in support of Palestine.

Advertisement

Malaysia reiterates its long-standing position for the establishment of an independent and sovereign State of Palestine, based on the pre-1967 border, with East Jerusalem as its capital, and the admission of Palestine as a full Member of the United Nations. — Bernama