BINTULU, March 5 — Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg today said he has approved a 122-hectare site at the Sungai Plan area in Bintulu for housing development for the local workers employed at the Kidurong industrial area to purchase and for the companies to accommodate their foreign workers.

He said the Bintulu Development Authority (BDA), of which he is the chairman, will come up with a master plan for the housing development.

“If this housing development materialises, my hope is that there will be fewer squatters in Bintulu and at the same time we can manage the environment well,” he said at the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Petronas and Natural Resources and Environment Board (NREB) and BDA for the rehabilitation of Sungai Plan.

Abang Johari said the state government wants to see the local workers having their own homes, instead of squatting.

He said the housing development will also include sports and recreational facilities for the workers.

“We also want the companies at the Kidurong industrial area to have proper accommodation for their workers, just like in Singapore,” he said.

He said the state government is also prepared to set aside part of the land to Petronas if it wants to build houses for its workers, adding that BDA is prepared to have a joint venture with Petronas and other companies to build houses at the site.

He said the state government plans to expand areas in Bintulu under BDA right to Sebauh and Tatau where there is ample land, including for housing development.

He said this will reduce the prices of houses in Bintulu which are among the highest in the country.