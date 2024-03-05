SIBU, March 5 — Operations at the Salim and Bukit Lima Water Treatment Plants in Sibu were restored after the Sibu Water Board stabilised treatment and increased the water level of its reservoirs today.

The unforeseen water supply disruption at about 5pm yesterday occurred when the board had to reduce the pumping of treated water, surprising many residents who were busy preparing dinner for their families.

The board attributed the disruption to the unusual high turbidity in the raw water, a consequence of soil erosion from Katibas River in Song that had adversely impacted the operation of the plants.

“To address the situation SWB swiftly reduced water extraction from the Rajang River, concurrently downsized the treatment process.

“Unfortunately, the soil erosion overload inflicted damage on the chemical dosing line, necessitating the temporary shutdown of Bukit Lima Treatment Plant at about 9pm for part replacement in the chemical dosing system,” said SWB in a statement today.

The statement said that despite the resumption of operation at the Bukit Lima plant at about 4am today, the treated water pump was not able to start due to unstable water quality.

While the Salim treatment plant fully recovered by 9am today, the Bukit Lima plant fully recovered by 11.30am and continuous monitoring of water quality was in place.

To alleviate the inconveniences caused by the disruption SWB had proactively dispatched water tankers to supply water to affected areas especially those at higher elevations and endpoints of the pipelines.

SWB water tankers will remain on standby for prompt response to any further water supply needs.

Last Saturday, a flash flood occurred in the upper reaches of the Katibas river causing the river water to be very murky with and carrying a lot of wood drifting downstream.

The murky water flow and the driftwood reached Sibu yesterday afternoon.

Many water creatures were found dead in the river after the incident including prized fish such as empurau and semah. — Bernama