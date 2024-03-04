KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 — The government should intensify efforts to explain the Central Database Hub (Padu) system to the people, especially those in the rural areas, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Datuk Radzi Jidin (PN-Putrajaya) said this would ensure that everyone from various backgrounds understands the importance and need to register with Padu.

“There are about 39 pieces of information that need to be verified, updated and entered into the Padu system, including commitments, debts, insurance and personal loans. The people want to know why this information is needed; would those with higher debts get more aid? All this needs to be clarified.

“What are the real benefits of registering with Padu? If the benefit is targeted subsidy, what are the types of assistance and conditions, as well as the amount,” he said when debating the motion of thanks on the royal address today.

Datuk Siti Aminah Aching (BN-Beaufort) expressed similar sentiments, saying the government through its ministries and agencies should step up efforts to reach out to the people regarding Padu registration, especially in areas where the population is not IT-savvy.

“The ministry should enhance efforts to provide information on this system to the people, especially in villages, by going down to the ground to meet and help them register on the spot,” she said.

Datuk Larry Sng Wei Shien (PBM-Julau) suggested that the government consider giving special allocations to all service centres of elected representatives to facilitate physical Padu registrations in rural areas.

He said the Economy Ministry could give allocations for MPs to conduct registration programmes for local residents, especially those without access to internet facilities.

“If we rely on individuals to sign up on their own, I believe the percentage of registrations for rural areas like Julau will be lower than that in towns,” he said.

According to the Padu X account page, 4.04 million individuals have updated their information in the system as of yesterday, with Selangor (0.61 million), Sarawak (0.53 million) and Johor (0.39 million) having the most sign-ups.

Padu was launched on January 2 and is open for registration and updating until March 31, following which the second phase is expected to be held from April to June 2024 involving the development of algorithms according to use case needs based on Padu data.

The House will sit again tomorrow. — Bernama