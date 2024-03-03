GEORGE TOWN, March 3 — A total of 19,799 students from among the asnaf, poor and needy received assistance from Zakat Penang (ZPP) through the ‘Back To School’ Uniform Distribution Scheme, involving a total allocation of RM3 million.

Penang Deputy Chief Minister I Datuk Mohamad Abdul Hamid, said that the distribution was allocated to all 40 State Legislative Assembly Areas (Kadun) through the Government Kadun Service Centres, Kadun Coordinating Officers (PPK), State Islamic Religious Council Members (MAINPP), ZPP Board Members, and school authorities.

“The RM3 million allocated for this scheme is to be distributed to 20,000 beneficiaries but so far the number of students who are eligible to receive the zakat contributions after screening is 19,799 with 201 remaining.

Mohamad, who is also the ZPP Board chairman said that keeping up with the times, the scheme which had been in place since 2008 was now carried out through cashless redemption.

Through the programme, each student receives an E-cash voucher worth RM150 for the purchase of clothes and school supplies with redemption only made using their identity cards at 20 outlets appointed by ZPP, valid until March 31.

Meanwhile, Norafizah Idrus, 48, breathed a sigh of relief when her two sons in secondary school received the aid.

“My husband only works as a fisherman and his income is uncertain, so this assistance is very helpful, at least to buy school uniforms and shoes for the children,” said the mother of six. — Bernama