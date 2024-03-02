MELAKA, March 2 — The Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) is committed to constantly monitoring the allocations channelled by the government to the states, especially those involving target groups including Muslim converts.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs), Senator Zulkifli Hasan, said that monitoring not only involves aspects of financial use but also the extent to which programmes from the funds have a major impact on the community.

“We will also ensure that implementation of each programme takes into account the culture of the locality, because we want everyone involved to feel and be a part of the programme,” he told the media, after officiating the national-level Chinese New Year Muslim Convert Mahabbah celebration, at the Pengkalan Rama, here today.

In Melaka, the state government, through the Melaka Islamic Religious Council (MAIM), has provided an annual zakat allocation for converts, amounting to RM14.7 million for this year, in supporting the group facing the various challenges of adapting as a Muslim.

In the meantime, he said that Jakim is also committed to ensuring that the number of certified preachers is sufficient, so that converts always have access to Islam immediately, easily and accurately.

He said that this includes increasing the number of preachers every year in various categories, including young and senior, as well as various specialities according to the needs of the locality.

“The preaching section at the federal level has preachers stationed in remote areas, including in Sabah and Sarawak, and we cooperate with state religious councils and NGOs for assistance.

“Hence, we move together, and the skills of these preachers will be strengthened over time,” he said.

Earlier, more than 500 Muslim converts nationwide attended the celebration, with a variety of interesting programmes being lined up, including the Dapur Panas Mualaf competition, the presentation of ang pow to children as well as donations to selected converts and the narration of the history of the arrival of Islam to Melaka. — Bernama