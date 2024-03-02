BACHOK, March 2 — The Kelantan branch of the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) has approved the construction of two non-subsidised petrol stations in Rantau Panjang and Jeli, exclusively for foreign nationals.

State KPDN director, Azman Ismail said construction of the Rantau Panjang station is underway, and the Jeli station is awaiting a system conversion from subsidised to non-subsidised, pending approval from the Ministry of Finance.

“We already have a non-subsidised petrol station in Padang Besar, Perlis,” he said after launching the fourth branch of Raja Perfume in Bandar Baru Jelawat, here today.

He explained that the introduction of these petrol stations would address the problem of foreign nationals rushing to refuel at any station in the state and contribute to eliminating the smuggling of petrol and diesel to neighbouring countries.

As for the upcoming Ramadan bazaar preparations, Azman stated that the ministry has set up the Ramadan Rahmah Bazaar site in Tunjong, offering 80 Rahmah menu items at low prices, in addition to regular-priced menus.

He added that KPDN has also allocated RM20 for the first 1,000 visitors each day throughout the six days of the bazaar. — Bernama

