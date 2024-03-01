KUALA LUMPUR, March 1 — Malaysia is urging all member states of the United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA) to recall the aspiration to end plastic pollution.

Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad said plastic pollution is one of the most pressing issues globally and is a crisis that has reached a critical point while posing significant threats to the ecosystem.

“In light of Resolution 5/14 of UNEA 5.2, the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee (INC) is currently developing an internationally, legally binding instrument on plastic pollution.

“Thus, we would urge all member states to recall that the aspiration of Resolution 5/14 which is to end plastic pollution,” he said when delivering Malaysia’s Country Statement at the Sixth Session of the United Nation Environment Assembly (UNEA-6) in Nairobi, Kenya yesterday.

Advertisement

Nik Nazmi also noted that Malaysia is fully committed to play a crucial role in addressing global environmental challenges and has been taking various measures to support the global biodiversity agenda for the future generations.

“We have implemented policies and initiatives to achieve environmental sustainability in line with our national development agenda and the sustainable development goals

“Our actions are also aligned with our commitments under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and other Multilateral Environment Agreements,” he said.

Advertisement

Citing the Paris Agreement as an example, Malaysia according to him intends to reduce economy-wide carbon intensity by 45 per cent against the GDP in 2030 compared to the 2005 levels as its Nationally Determined Contributions.

“Furthermore, we aspire to achieve net-zero GHG emissions earliest by 2050 under the National Long-Term Low Emission Development Strategy (LT-LEDS), which will be finalised by this year,” he said. — Bernama