IPOH, Feb 29 — A total of 8,795 notices under the Control of Tobacco Product Regulations of 2004 (PPKHT 2004) were issued in 2023 in Perak, the State Legislative Assembly was told today.

State Human Resources, Health, Indian Community Affairs and National Integration Committee chairman A. Sivanesan also said 273 notices were issued to minors while 363 were handed for vaping.

“Health advocacy and education activities on the dangers of smoking and vaping have been carried out continuously.

“In 2023, advocacy activities were carried out in nearly 40 educational facilities of various levels, covering 8,000 students,” he said.

Sivanesan was replying to Buntong assemblyman M. Thulsi Thivani who asked about the state government’s efforts to stop or limit youth access to electronic cigarettes.

Sivanesan also said the state has implemented the Smoke Free Oral Health (Kotak) programme in both primary and secondary schools in Perak.

“Kotak is an early detection and smoking intervention programme for all primary and secondary school students across the country.

“Almost 99 per cent of primary and secondary schools in Perak has carried out this Kotak program in 2023 and will also continue it this year,” he said.