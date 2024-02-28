KUCHING, Feb 28 — Sarawak Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar has been conferred the state’s highest award Darjah Satria Bintang Sarawak, which carries the title Pehin Sri.

The award was presented by Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg at an investiture ceremony at Astana Negeri Sarawak here today.

At the ceremony, Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan read out the key achievements of Wan Junaidi, who had served as Dewan Negara president, federal minister and deputy minister, and Dewan Rakyat Deputy Speaker.

Advertisement

Wan Junaidi is the fifth recipient of the award, after former Sarawak governors the late Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud and the late Tun Abang Muhammad Salahuddin Abang Barieng, former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and former Sarawak Chief Minister the late Tan Sri Adenan Satem.

Wan Junaidi became the eighth Sarawak Governor on January 26 this year, replacing Abdul Taib, who ended his service on January 25. — Bernama

Advertisement