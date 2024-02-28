ALOR SETAR, Feb 28 — Over RM5 million has been allocated to implement the Rahmah Sales programme in Kedah this year, according to the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN).

Its state director Muhammad Nizam Jamaludin said a total of 345 Rahmah Sales programmes have been and will be implemented, involving 15 parliamentary constituencies and 36 state constituencies.

“The programme will proceed as usual, including throughout this Ramadan, to offer basic necessities at prices 10 to 30 per cent cheaper.

“A total of 15 items are offered, such as chicken, vegetables, chicken eggs, rice, cooking oil, soap, wheat flour and so on,” he told Bernama recently.

He said the programme is implemented twice a month in each parliamentary constituency.

Muhammad Nizam said last year, the Rahmah Sales programme was implemented at 428 locations in Kedah with visitor turnout exceeding 394,000 people and sales surpassing RM22 million.

He said this month, 31 Rahmah Sales programmes were held in five premises while 26 more were conducted on the move using vehicles such as lorries or trucks.

“The Rahmah Sales programme helps communities, especially in rural areas, obtain basic supplies more easily,” he said.

Meanwhile, he hopes that more industry players will join forces to realise the Madani Government’s aspirations to help reduce living costs. — Bernama